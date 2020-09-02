Check out Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2’s best new features in our latest video

Samsung’s next-generation collapsible phone, the Galaxy Z Fold2, uses a lots of enhancements over its predecessor in essential locations like the hinge and the screen style on both sides.

If by any possibility you missed out on Samsung’s latest Unpacked occasion, Angie is here to take you through the new features and style enhancements that make the Galaxy Z Fold2 such an appealing gadget. She speak about the upgraded hinge, the updated video camera setup and the enhanced One UI 2.5 software application for foldables.