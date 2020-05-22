Chechnya’s Ramzan Kadyrov ‘flown to Moscow hospital’ with suspected coronavirus – Panorama

Chechen chief Ramzan Kadyrov has been taken to hospital with suspected coronavirus, BBC News reviews, citing Russian media.

He was flown to Moscow on Wednesday for therapy after creating flu-like signs, stated Interfax information company quoting a supply.

“He’s in hospital in Moscow,” one other supply informed the Ria Novosti company.

The authoritarian chief – who beforehand fought towards Moscow as a Chechen nationalist – is now a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He is taken into account probably the most feared males in Russia, BBC Moscow correspondent Steve Rosenberg reviews.

Mr Kadyrov has come underneath scrutiny for imposing his personal interpretation of Islamic regulation within the area, in addition to for his poor human rights report.

Unconfirmed reviews advised a airplane belonging to the 43-year-previous chief was tracked flying from close to the Chechen capital, Grozny, to Vnukovo airport in Moscow on Thursday afternoon.

His situation is unknown, though preliminary reviews advised his physician had beneficial he journey to the Russian capital.