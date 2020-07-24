Chechen leader Kadyrov announces ‘sanctions’ on Pompeo – Panorama

Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Russia’s North Caucasus area of Chechnya, has actually stated “sanctions” versus U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, RFE/RL reports.

Kadyrov stated at a federal government conference that was relayed late on July 23 by Chechnya’s significant state tv channel that he was rescinding an invite to Pompeo to go to Chechnya, which he had actually formerly revealed online.

” I reveal that [Pompeo] will be consisted of in all the sanctions that we have in the republic, to the level of obstructing all his accounts. They did the exact same versus me,” Kadyrov stated at a federal government conference that was relayed late on July 23 by Chechnya’s significant state tv channel.

The statement comes 3 days after the United States imposed extra targeted sanctions versus Kadyrov, his other half, and his 2 children since of “his involvement in gross violations of human rights.”