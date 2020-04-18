Cheat’s green bean salad recipe

The pleasure of this salad hinges on the reality that there is no veggie preparation called for, as they all come right from the fridge freezer. Unrefined icy foods are usually equally as great as (often also far better than) their fresh equivalents, since they are iced up so not long after choosing that they preserve lots of nutrients. This is likewise tasty cool the following day.

Prep time: 5 mins|Cooking time: 5 mins

OFFERS

Two

COMPONENTS

310 g icy child wide beans

200 g icy green beans

250 g icy peas

50 g feta

Olive oil, for showering

TECHNIQUE

In a huge cleaner, heavy steam the beans for 4 to 5 mins, including the peas after 2 mins, up until thawed as well as warmed via. Toss right into a dish, fall apart over the feta as well as include a little drizzle of olive oil, plus salt as well as pepper to preference. Stir well with each other as well as offer.

Recipe from Simply Good for You by Amelia Freer (Michael Joseph, ₤22). Order your duplicate from books.telegraph.co.uk