The pleasure of this salad hinges on the reality that there is no veggie preparation called for, as they all come right from the fridge freezer. Unrefined icy foods are usually equally as great as (often also far better than) their fresh equivalents, since they are iced up so not long after choosing that they preserve lots of nutrients. This is likewise tasty cool the following day.
Prep time: 5 mins|Cooking time: 5 mins
OFFERS
Two
COMPONENTS
- 310 g icy child wide beans
- 200 g icy green beans
- 250 g icy peas
- 50 g feta
- Olive oil, for showering
TECHNIQUE
- In a huge cleaner, heavy steam the beans for 4 to 5 mins, including the peas after 2 mins, up until thawed as well as warmed via.
- Toss right into a dish, fall apart over the feta as well as include a little drizzle of olive oil, plus salt as well as pepper to preference. Stir well with each other as well as offer.
Recipe from Simply Good for You by Amelia Freer (Michael Joseph, ₤22). Order your duplicate from books.telegraph.co.uk