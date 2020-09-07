Cheap seats give Chinese airlines a much-needed passenger bounce By Reuters

© Reuters. China Eastern Airlines aircraft is seen at the Beijing Capital International Airport



By Stella Qiu and Jamie Freed

BEIJING/SYDNEY (Reuters) – Looking to travel from Beijing to Hangzhou in eastern China? A flight can be had for as low as 180 yuan ($26) – one of a slew of deals fuelling a robust recovery in Chinese passenger levels and which could provide a model for a beleaguered industry globally.

Led by China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:) Corp’s (SS:) June offer of unlimited weekend flights until Dec. 31 for 3,322 yuan ($485), domestic carriers have fallen over themselves to woo passengers back with bargain-basement fares. At the same time, China’s success in mitigating the spread of the coronavirus has helped consumers regain the confidence to travel.

Although the airlines are still loss-making and analysts say the recovery for China’s aviation market is fragile and subject to setbacks, the cheap airfare strategy is far more cost-effective than having planes grounded. It also provides a model for other countries to borrow from or even top.

“We may have reached the point where some airlines begin to pay for some people to travel, offering free seats and then seeking to generate ancillary revenues that support the service whilst at the…