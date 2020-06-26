Che Guevara’s birthplace put up for sale

Image copyright

AFP/Getty Images Image caption



Che Guevara was born in a flat in a neo-classical style building in central Rosario in 1928





The birthplace of the 20th Century leftist revolutionary icon Ernesto “Che” Guevara has been put up for sale in the Argentine city of Rosario.

Current owner Francisco Farruggia said he had bought the 240 sq m (2,580 sq ft) apartment in a neo-classical style building in the town centre in 2002.

He said he previously wanted to transform it into a cultural centre, however the plan never materialised.

The Argentine businessman did not say what selling price he would put on.

Cubans remember Che Guevara 50 years after his death

How Che Guevara’s home became a kitesurfing haven

Over the years, the building between Urquiza and Entre Ríos streets has attracted a number of illustrious visitors.

These included Uruguay’s ex-President José Pepe Mujica, and the kids of Fidel Castro, Cuba’s revolutionary leader.

But probably the most famous visitor was Alberto Granados, who travelled with Che Guevara when that he was a doctor by motorcycle through South America in the 1950s.

Image copyright

AFP/Getty Images Image caption



Che Guevara wanted to spread revolution across South America





Che Guevara was born in a wealthy middle class family in 1928, but was later radicalised by the poverty and hunger that he witnessed in South America.

He played a key role in the Cuban revolution in 1953-59, which overthrew dictator Fulgencio Batista.

Che Guevara then expressed his desire to spread revolution across South America and other developing nations.

From Cuba that he travelled to Bolivia to lead forces rebelling from the government of President René Barrientos Ortuño.

With US assistance, the Bolivian army captured Che Guevara and his remaining fighters. He was executed on 9 October 1967 in the village of La Higuera, and his body was buried in a secret location.

In 1997, his remains were discovered, exhumed and came back to Cuba, where that he was reburied.

The revolutionary still divides opinion just as much today as he did in life.

His supporters see him as an example of commitment and self-sacrifice, his critics visit a man they consider brutal and cruel.