Che Guevara’s birth home is up for sale in Argentina

By
Jackson Delong
-

Situated 186 miles north of Buenos Aires in the city of Rosario, Argentina, the 2,150-square-foot apartment has been uninhabited since 2011, according to Agencia Télam.

Photos of Ernesto &quot;Che&quot; Guevara hang in the apartment he was born.

The home has received several owners and was intended to house various cultural projects before being put up for sale.

One of the current owners, businessman Francisco Farruggia, told CNN en Español he was already likely to sell it, but with multiple properties in different countries, the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated his decision.

The owners point to the property’s historical and architectural value along with location. They told CNN en Español they curently have some offers.

Fidel Castro lights his cigar while Argentine revolutionary Che Guevara looks on in the early days of their guerrilla campaign in the Sierra Maestra Mountains of Cuba, circa 1956.

Ernesto “Che” Guevara is known for playing a major role in the Cuban revolution in the 1950s, where he helped Fidel Castro overthrow Fulgencio Batista.

He continued to become Cuba’s Central Bank chief. In 1965, he left Cuba to carry on to wage leftist guerrilla rebellions around the globe.

Ernesto &quot;Che&quot; Guevara makes an appearance on &quot;Face the Nation&quot; at CBS-TV studios in New York City, Dec. 13, 1964.

Guevara’s critics point to his brutal war tactics. Hundreds were reportedly executed under his watch.

Guevara was shot to death in 1967 by Bolivian troops. He was buried in a mass grave along with six of his comrades.

CNN’s Daniel Silva Fernandez, Maija-Liisa Ehlinger and Ignacio Pellizzón contributed for this report.

Source link

Post Views: 22

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR