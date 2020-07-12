Che Guevara’s birth home is up for sale in Argentina

Situated 186 miles north of Buenos Aires in the city of Rosario, Argentina, the 2,150-square-foot apartment has been uninhabited since 2011, according to Agencia Télam.
The home has received several owners and was intended to house various cultural projects before being put up for sale.
The owners point to the property’s historical and architectural value along with location. They told CNN en Español they curently have some offers.
Ernesto “Che” Guevara is known for playing a major role in the Cuban revolution in the 1950s, where he helped Fidel Castro overthrow Fulgencio Batista.
He continued to become Cuba’s Central Bank chief. In 1965, he left Cuba to carry on to wage leftist guerrilla rebellions around the globe.
Guevara’s critics point to his brutal war tactics. Hundreds were reportedly executed under his watch.