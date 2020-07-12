Che Guevara’s birth home is up for sale in Argentina

Situated 186 miles north of Buenos Aires in the city of Rosario, Argentina, the 2,150-square-foot apartment has been uninhabited since 2011, according to Agencia Télam.

The home has received several owners and was intended to house various cultural projects before being put up for sale.

One of the current owners, businessman Francisco Farruggia, told CNN en Español he was already likely to sell it, but with multiple properties in different countries, the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated his decision.

The owners point to the property’s historical and architectural value along with location. They told CNN en Español they curently have some offers.