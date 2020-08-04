Chaz Davies “not wedded” to Ducati

Davies has actually been a Ducati rider in the production-based series because 2014, ending up runner-up in the champion in 2015, 2017 and 2018, while winning 26 races.

The Welshman’s present offer ends at the end of the season therefore far there has actually been no obvious seriousness from Ducati to settle its 2021 line-up– though Scott Redding has actually been signed to a two-year offer.

Over the coronavirus-enforced break in the WSBK season in between February and last weekend, a number of rider market advancements took place, with Kawasaki maintaining Jonathan Rea and Alex Lowes, while BMW has actually gotten Michael van der Mark for 2021.

Asked about the development of talks with Ducati for 2021, Davies stated: “I’m awaiting them practically. Obviously the discussion has actually been raised, however absolutely nothing has actually been talked about in information.

” I am waiting on some instructions from them, some action simply to comprehend their position. That is as far as we have actually got. A great deal of things have to be discussed, however naturally I would like to stay.

” I am not wedded to Ducati, I have to take a look around. I am not getting an action yet, absolutely nothing concrete. There is just so long I can wait on them and I am taking a look at other alternatives.

“Of course, I’m extremely pleased here with the group. I have actually been here for a long period of time. The choice runs out my hands at …