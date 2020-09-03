Chauncey Billups Interested in Head Coaching Gig

Former NBA All-Star Chauncey Billups is interested in pursuing an NBA coaching gig, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports. Teams have actually currently started investigating his candidateship.

Billups had actually formerly been drifted as a prospective executive prospect however withdrew from a chance to be the basic supervisor of the Cleveland Cavaliers back in 2017.

With the discovery that Steve Nash will end up being the brand-new head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, 4 NBA coaching tasks stay. The Philadelphia 76ers are apparently nearing a handle Tyronn Lue, which would rather leave 3 gigs.

The Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans and Chicago Bulls might all possibly be possible locations for Billups supplied they pick to extend a deal.

