Chase Elliott wins rain-delayed NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Elliott had two irritating losses in that span, together with defeat Sunday night time within the Coca-Cola 600 when a warning flew two laps from the end with Elliott main.

“Man, it’s been a tough week for sure,” Elliott stated. “We’ve had some powerful losses however that deal on Sunday night time was a heart-breaker.”

Elliott’s frustration started final week — three Cup races in the past — when he was making an attempt to race for the lead at Darlington Raceway and was wrecked by Kyle Busch.

Then he had the 600 checkered flag in website till a warning attributable to his personal teammate. Elliott pitted from the lead, took 4 tires and could not get again to the entrance within the two-lap additional time dash.

There was little suspense on this one. Elliott reeled in Kevin Harvick with 27 laps remaining and closed out the victory. Elliott additionally received the Truck Series race Tuesday night time at Charlotte to provide him a pair of victories in a four-race stretch at the observe a couple of minutes away from Hendrick Motorsports headquarters.

“It’s not the Coke 600, but any win in the Cup series is really hard to get,” Elliott stated. “I just really appreciate everybody at Hendrick Motorsports across the street here. Everybody’s been working really hard.”

Elliott was charging laborious on Harvick with about 35 laps remaining when he requested if he had sufficient gasoline to make it to the end. Crew chief Alan Gustafson replied, “Yup. Go hard.”

Elliott did simply that. But after passing Harvick, with nothing however clear observe in entrance of him, Elliott could not assist however really feel haunted by Sunday night time.

“I used to be simply ready for the warning to return out,” he said. “If the warning didn’t come out, I used to be pondering I used to be most likely going to interrupt one thing or I used to be going to crash. After the final final couple weeks, absolutely it was going to go inexperienced till the top.

“Hopefully we’re again on the correct path.”

Denny Hamlin completed second in a Toyota with three crew members sitting at residence underneath suspension for an infraction Sunday night time. His crew chief, automotive chief and engineer earned automated four-race suspensions when a chunk of tungsten fell off Hamlin’s automotive on a tempo lap.

Because NASCAR is holding all its occasions as at some point reveals with out qualifying or observe, Hamlin stated his Joe Gibbs Racing staff was capable of push via the upheaval.

“The one day format makes it easier for us,” Hamlin stated. “If we had qualifying it would definitely hurt. But under these circumstances that we are in it doesn’t hurt that bad.”

Ryan Blaney was third in a Ford for Team Penske, adopted by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for JTG-Daughtery Racing, an amazing enhance after a nasty resumption of the season. Stenhouse wrecked on the primary lap of the primary race and completed final, then was 25th and 24th earlier than Thursday.

Blaney, who’s one among Elliott’s closest associates, has been internet hosting NASCAR’s hottest driver as the game has raced 4 instances in 5 nights at Charlotte. He stated Elliott was capable of refocus on the Truck Series race after shedding the 600, then after beating Busch to earn a $100,000 bounty, Elliott shifted his consideration to the Cup race.

“We talked about the race and that is just bad luck. He has had a lot of back luck,” Blaney stated. “With the 600, that stunk for him. We talked aobut it that night but he was ready for the Trucks race. We did talk and there was a couple hours of it. But he moved on and showed he could win two in a row.”

Hamlin thought all of the deal with Elliott’s losses was overblown.

“Sometimes cautions are not going to fall your way,” Hamlin stated. “I think everyone feels bad because it is Chase and everyone loves him.”

Asked if he felt sorry for Elliott, Hamlin answered with a definitive “No.”

Elliott’s victory was the primary for a Chevrolet driver in NASCAR’s return to Cup racing. Harvick received the primary race again in a Ford, Hamlin received the second race in a Toyota and Brad Keselowski received the 600 in a Ford.

But Elliott and his Hendrick teammates have been very sturdy for the reason that sequence got here again from a 10-week shutdown for the coronavirus pandemic. Elliott, Alex Bowman, William Byron and seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson have all led laps — an enormous enhance for a staff that has been rebuilding for a lot of the final three seasons.

The rescheduled Thursday occasion was disrupted by lightning and rain for practically 75 minutes after 30 laps had been accomplished.

NASCAR subsequent goes to Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee on Sunday for a fifth Cup race in 15 days because the sequence makes an attempt to reschedule eight occasions in a frantic stretch of racing via Southern states.

