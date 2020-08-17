Chase Elliott holds off Hamlin for Cup win at Daytona RC

Elliott, who won the last 2 roadway course occasions on the Cup Series schedule, gotten in Sunday’s race having a hard time to go back to the kind he and hisNo 9 Hendrick Motorsports group revealed early this year.

He did that and more, taking a controling win in the series’ inaugural race on the 3.57-mile, 14-turn Daytona Road Course for his 2nd triumph of the 2020 season.

“Our guys did a phenomenal job. We just had a phenomenal car,” Elliott stated after the race. “I don’t think I did anything very special today. I think Alan (Gustafson, crew chief) and all our guys did a really good job pitting there at the start. We made a couple really small adjustments I felt like at that first stop and I was really kind of able to leave it after that. So, I just appreciate everybody that makes this happen.

“Thanks to the fans. Good to see you men back. Appreciate you all coming out. And, simply thanks to all our partners andChevrolet I invested a great deal of time with them this previous week. An unique thanks to Jordan Taylor and Boris Said for connecting and wanting to assist this weekend; some roadway course ringers. I attempted to lean on them and fortunately whatever exercised.”

Elliott quickly cleared to the lead on a reboot with 3 of 65 laps staying and patiently kept Denny Hamlin at bay to make his 3rd …