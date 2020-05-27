Chase Elliott beats Kyle Busch to win $100,000 bounty in NASCAR Truck Series race

“Hopefully nobody gets their feelings hurt over it,” Elliott chuckled.

Busch appeared noticeably upset after the race, nevertheless it had nothing to do with the bow.

He cursed in an interview with Fox after the race.

The interview wasn’t aired dwell, however Busch stated “it sucks if you begin the race with damaged items after you’ve got been sitting for six months. There’s going to be some (expletive) speaking after I get house.”

Busch was upset over a splitter drawback that brought about issues for his No. 51 Toyota all evening lengthy.

Later, on a Zoom name, he was knowledgeable about Elliott’s bow.

“Imitation is the strongest type of flattery or no matter it’s. But, hmmm, that’s cute,” Busch stated sarcastically.

“It was a spur of the moment thing,” Elliott said. “I thought we had so much fun with this with Kevin (Harvick) putting up the money and Kyle was a good sport. It’s not a dig at anybody. It’s just having fun. It was about beating him and we did and had some fun with it.”

Harvick pledged earlier than the race to donate $50,000 to COVID-19 reduction for any full-time Cup driver who completed forward of Busch. Marcus Lemonis, the CEO of Gander RV & Outdoors, which sponsors the Truck Series, agreed to match Harvick’s pledge, bringing the overall to $100,000 for pandemic reduction. Elliott, John Hunter Nemechek and Brennan Poole had been the three full-time Cup drivers eligible to accumulate the bounty.

The win comes six days after Busch wrecked Elliott in a Cup Series race at Darlington and two days after Elliott’s pricey determination to pit late in the Coca-Cola 600, opened the door for Brad Keselowski to steal an virtually sure win from him had the race stayed inexperienced.

“It doesn’t make up for Sunday nevertheless it was nonetheless a very good evening,” Elliott stated.

It was Elliott’s first Truck Series race since 2017 when he received at Martinsville.

He stated he wished to race at Charlotte simply to beat Busch.

“It was about beating Kyle and we did that so I assume I can give up now,” Elliott stated.

Zane Smith completed third and Brett Moffitt was fourth in the primary truck race since Feb. 21.

Busch had received 57 Truck Series races getting into the evening, probably the most of any driver in historical past, and appeared to be the favourite. But he might by no means chase down Elliott on a protracted inexperienced flag stretch to shut the race, getting no nearer than 0.three seconds of the chief.

Busch began 16th and rapidly made a transfer to sixth place earlier than splitter points pressured him to pit and dropped him again to 33rd place. But the winner of 210 races throughout NASCAR’s three prime collection rapidly moved again into rivalry with a powerful second stage and took the lead on lap 69.

But when Busch pitted with 34 laps to go it dropped him all the way in which again to 23rd and he might by no means regain the lead. Busch stated the issue concerned some entrance journey limiters that forestall the splitter from crashing to the bottom.

He stated “they just broke. First lap.”

Busch referred to as the issues self-inflicted.

“Threw it away,” Busch stated. “Had six months to put together and screwed it up.”

This was Busch’s third race in three nights. He adopted up a fourth-place end in the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday by profitable the Xfinity Series race on Monday in additional time after passing Austin Cindric on the ultimate lap.

For Elliott, the win ended a string of unhealthy luck and may assist his confidence heading into the second Cup race in 4 days at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Wednesday evening.

“It was certainly was rewarding,” Elliott stated. “But it doesn’t repair the final two races on the Cup facet. Those had been actually vital for day-after-day life and this doesn’t repair that.”