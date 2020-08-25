Chase Claypool hype at Steelers camp is incredible news

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 27: Wide receiver Chase Claypool of Notre Dame runs a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 27, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool continues to impress at camp for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Early on in his NFL career, Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Chase Claypool has done nothing but put on a show during practices in the middle of camp. The former Notre Dame standout has indeed been one of the many bright spots for Mike Tomlin leading up to the season.

A second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Claypool is performing so well, many out there expect him to be an immediate playmaker for the Pittsburgh offense. It goes without saying, but this is incredible news for veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Chase Claypool is getting rave reviews from the media, coaches and teammates. Can’t remember the last time there was this much hype around a Steelers rookie WR. This season can’t come fast enough. https://t.co/gmiFeLdWYr — Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) August 24, 2020

Ben Roethlisberger has an emerging talent on his hands with Chase Claypool looking strong for the Steelers

Claypool was a…