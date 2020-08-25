Chase Claypool hype at Steelers camp is incredible news

3 safeties not named Earl Thomas the Browns can sign
Rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool continues to impress at camp for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Early on in his NFL career, Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Chase Claypool has done nothing but put on a show during practices in the middle of camp. The former Notre Dame standout has indeed been one of the many bright spots for Mike Tomlin leading up to the season.
A second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Claypool is performing so well, many out there expect him to be an immediate playmaker for the Pittsburgh offense. It goes without saying, but this is incredible news for veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
Ben Roethlisberger has an emerging talent on his hands with Chase Claypool looking strong for the Steelers
Claypool was a…