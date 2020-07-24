Charred remains of professional poker player found in Michigan park

White Lake Township Police launched a declaration on July 20, detailing the examination into Zhao’s death, explaining the body as “badly burned” as part of a “mysterious death.”

Authorities stated an intention is uncertain, however authorities hypothesized that Zhao’s death might be linked to her betting in other states. She got here from Los Angeles just a few days prior. Zhao moved in between Los Angeles and Las Vegas prior to just recently relocating to Michigan to deal with her moms and dads and “confront challenges in her personal life,” pals told WXYZ-TV.

“Surprised, confused and saddened,” stated her previous roomie YuvalBronshtein “It’s hard to picture her having enemies.”

The FBI is likewise helping in the examination, WXYZ reported.

“You have to determine whether or not this is a cover-up, or this may be some sort of retaliatory incident because of her profession,” stated Detective Chris Hild of White Lake Township Police, according to WIFR.

Police explained the window as “very narrow” in between Zhao’s last contact with her mom and the discovery of her body.

“We still are looking for anybody that may have seen or talked to Susie between Sunday at about 5:30 p.m. and early hours of Monday morning,” an unnamed authorities informed journalism.