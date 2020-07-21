Charred body found in destroyed Minneapolis pawn shop months after riots

Fox 9 reported that the city’s police force is investigating. The body is believed to have been an adult male, the report said. The city’s medical examiner will work to determine the precise cause of death.

City police and other agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were investigating Max It Pawn after a tip, the Star Tribune reported.

“The body appears to have suffered thermal injury and we do have somebody charged with setting fire to that place,” John Elder, a police spokesman told the paper.

Montez Terrill Lee, 25, was charged federally for his alleged connection to the blaze, the report said.