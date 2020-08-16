Charlton sizes up Sandown for Quadrilateral | Racing News

Quadrilateral will bid to get her profession back on track by taking advantage of a fall in class in the Betway Atalanta Stakes at Sandown.

The Roger Charlton- trained three-year-old will revert back to Group Three business next weekend as she aims to protect her very first triumph because in 2015’s Fillies’ Mile.

Having completed third in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket on her return, the child of Frankel filled the exact same position on her latest trip in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot – after which she was discovered to have a sinus infection.

Harry Charlton, assistant to his daddy, stated: “Quadrilateral is heading for the Atalanta Stakes atSandown She had a sinus infection after Royal Ascot, however that is cleared now.

“She remains in excellent nick and looks extremely well. She is all set to run once again.

“We are going back to slightly calmer waters and we are looking forward to getting her back on track.”