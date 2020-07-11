Charlton ownership crisis: Matt Southall moves to retake control of Addicks | Football News







Former chairman Matt Southall has moved to try to retake control of Charlton Athletic.

Southall and another former board member, Jonathan Heller, are launching legal action in an attempt to remove Chris Farnell as a director of East Street Investments, the company that owns the club.

Farnell, along side Romanians Claudiu Florica, Andrei Mihail and Marian Mihail, were appointed to the board of directors by former owner Tahnoon Nimer in March.

At the same time, Southall and Heller were taken from the board by Nimer, a process they both insist was not legal.

Southall has told Sky Sports News himself and Heller are working together in the legal action to remove Farnell, plus the other board members appointed in March.

All four have already been served a notice beneath the terms of the original takeover by ESI, which experienced back in January, and all have been officially removed from the board at Companies House, where all UK organizations have to be registered.

Lee Bowyer’s Charlton remain battling to stay in the Championship with three games left

Southall has additionally told Sky Sports News he is just taking control of Charlton alongside Heller for a transitional period, and they plan to open talks with potential buyers of the club next week.

They hope to take a position to conclude a sale within 28 days and, meanwhile, the club will be run by the senior management team.

It marks the latest twist in a long-running ownership saga that’s been ongoing since January when Roland Duchatelet concluded a deal to sell the club to ESI for £1.

Currently, Southall and Heller are the only two directors officially registered on the board of ESI, the holding company that owns Charlton.

Charlton had initially done well after promotion but have slid to 20th and remain only one point above danger

The situation is further complicated by the fact Nimer ended his ownership of the club by handing it to a Manchester-based consortium light emitting diode by Paul Elliott last month.

This takeover was come up with by Farnell, who was also acting as Nimer’s lawyer at the time, with the club officially confirming the new ownership on June 10.

An official statement from the club also confirmed they had held it’s place in touch with the EFL to finalise the process, and to match the owners’ and directors’ test.

Property-developer Elliott was quoted as saying “on behalf of the consortium, I am delighted to have already been given this opportunity to simply take ownership of Charlton Athletic. I recognise this club means so much to its fans and I am going to take the duty very seriously.

“I will be looking to ensure the stability of the club dancing so we could look to put behind us the recent boardroom events and concentrate on building a unified boardroom and a unified soccer club.”

However, that change of ownership is yet to be registered at Companies House.