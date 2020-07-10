Charlton defender Jason Pearce and Brentford boss Thomas Frank win Sky Bet Championship June awards | Football News





Charlton Athletic defender Jason Pearce has been named the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month for June.

As solid on the ground as he is in the air, the Charlton captain was the linchpin of a defence which kept three clean sheets in as numerous games. He made an effect at another end, too, bravely nodding home the winning goal at Hull.

Pearce said: “It’s pleasing to win any award so, on an individual note, I’m proud, but it’s about the team.

“I wouldn’t have won that award if the team and my team-mates weren’t all attracting the same direction and investing in the performances that we have inked.

“We just want to stay up and that’s the most important thing.”

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has been named the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month for June.

Not only did his side win all three June games within their customary style without conceding a goal, nevertheless they did so by beating Fulham and West Brom – two of the three teams who stood above them when the Championship resumed.

Frank said: “I am delighted to be named Manager of the Month, but this isn’t an award for me, it’s an award for every employee and every player at Brentford.

“Throughout the lockdown period, and since we’ve been straight back at Jersey Road, everybody has been working so very hard to get us into the most effective shape.

“This a reward for all that work with another, bigger, reward hopefully ahead in the coming weeks.”