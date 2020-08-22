Charlton Athletic fans occupy boardroom in ownership protest | Football News





A group of Charlton advocates state they will not leave the boardroom at The Valley, as they protest versus the club’s ownership problems

A group of Charlton fans have actually used up profession in the boardroom at The Valley in protest versus EFL guidelines on club ownership.

The League One club is at the centre of a legal fight in between competing celebrations that desire control.

Despite stopping working the EFL’s Owners’ and Directors’ Test, potential brand-new owner Paul Elliott is looking for a court injunction to attempt to avoid the sale of the club to a competing quote being led by United States-Danish business owner Thomas Sandgaard.

Charlton were purchased by East Street Investments from Roland Duchatelet for ₤ 1 in January, …