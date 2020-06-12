Charlton and ex-chairman Matt Southall embroiled in legal row | Football News







Ex-Charlton chairman Matt Southall is embroiled in a legal row together with his former club in which both sides intend to sue each other.

Lawyers performing on behalf of Southall have confirmed they’re making “substantial claims” against the Addicks. According to reports, that features High Court insolvency action over unpaid fees.

The Championship club’s legal professionals have terminated the claim because “entirely misplaced and ridiculous” and say these people intend to deliver their own process against Southall, who was taken out of his placement in March, which his / her lawyers state was in breach regarding contract.

But Southall’s lawyers furthermore believe they have been the topic of a “smear” campaign, right after ex-majority aktion?r Tahnoon Nimer criticised Southall’s practices because chairman recording.

Southall and Nimer have considering that sold the business that has Charlton, East Street Investments, to entrepreneur Paul Elliot.

Southall’s solicitor in Keystone Law, Paul Daniels, said: “We believe that Mr Southall have been treated in an extraordinary method in the previous couple of months and that he have been treated coldly unlawfully and wrongfully terminated in break of deal.

“Substantial claims have become in method against the membership, which will be strongly pursued, if they happen to be not solved amicably. We believe there is absolutely no basis at all for a speaker for the membership to make virtually any suggestion that you have any appropriate claims towards him.

“Such accusations are entirely without base and seem to be part of a regrettable and misguided attempt to once more smear and defame our own client.

“Both ourselves and Mr Southall are confident that, when the fans learn the facts, they will have a very different view of what went on in the last few months and who was truly acting in the club’s best interests.”

Southall himself mentioned only of which “Charlton is a great club and the football club and the fans have always been my priority. I am confident that this will be clear to all when the true facts of the last few months come to light”.

Charlton’s legal professional Chris Farnell said in a statement from the club upon Friday: “We are aware of Mr Southall’s claimed claim, which usually we really feel is completely misplaced and ridiculous, therefore it will be strongly defended.

“It is usually our objective to bring process against Mr Southall and others coming out of his / her short period at the membership.

“In the recent past too much has been played out in public, which is not professional and unfair on the Charlton fans, and with this in mind the club will not make any further statements on this matter.”