Charlton 0 – 1 Millwall

Millwall kept their play-off hopes alive with a late 1-0 win at Charlton in the Sky Bet Championship on Friday night.

Jake Cooper struck the sole goal after 81 minutes at The Valley to seal a victory for his side – their first considering that the restart.

It lifted them around eighth in the dining table, two points behind Cardiff in sixth ahead of the remaining weekend’s action.

For Charlton, meanwhile, it was an initial defeat and a first goal conceded following a resumption of football, plus it left them 18th in the dining table, three points clear of the drop zone.

Millwall get back to winning ways

Both sides had good chances to just take the lead in the initial half. The first real opportunity fell to Charlton on 34 minutes as Macauley Bonne raced through on goal, but his strike from an angle was kept out well by Bartosz Bialkowski.

Two minutes later it was Millwall’s turn to go close. Ryan Woods clipped a superb ball to the path of Jed Wallace in the six-yard box, but Dillon Phillips was alert and off his line to block it wide.

It to be real a tale of two fine defences in the second half, too. Both sides made strides forward in search of a target but it took until the 81st minute for the winning goal can be found.

Substitute Connor Mahoney charged to the box and forced Phillips into a low save, but he could only palm it to the path of Cooper, who hammered the ball to the roof of the net from the wide angle.

Man of the match – Jake Cooper

It seems appropriate for a casino game where defences ruled not quite throughout that a defender would pop up with the winner. Cooper was excellent in his duties at keeping out Charlton, and attained just the right time with a superb finish. In a game of fine margins he made the huge difference.

What’s next?

Charlton are back in Championship action on Tuesday while they head to Brentford for a 6pm kick-off. Millwall host Middlesbrough on Wednesday at 3pm.