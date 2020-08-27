Charlotte McKinney launches YouTube channel, promises followers a ‘behind the scenes’ look into her life

The blonde bombshell’s page presently has 3 videos published, consisting of a teaser trailer that was shared a month back.

“Welcome to my YouTube!” composed the 27-year-old. “I can’t wait to share with you all things Charlotte McKinney, like never before. I’m going to bring you along to get a behind the scenes look at my photoshoots and jobs, share all my favorite topics from fitness, health, beauty, travel and even some videos that are purely just for fun and to have a laugh together.”

“Who doesn’t need some comedy in their life?!” McKinney included.

The Florida native, who formerly made her mark as a GUESS design and Carl’sJr viral star throughout Super Bowl XLIX, has more than 1 million followers on Instagram.

Back in 2019, McKinney informed Social Life she aspired to put her concentrate on a Hollywood profession.

“Right now my main focus is really in the acting space, doing as many auditions as possible that fit my passion, one of which is comedy,” McKinney discussed to the outlet at the time.

” I believe modeling will constantly be a part of my life, however acting is far more significant and what feeds my soul right …