Charlotte City Councilman Larken Egleston says it wouldn’t be responsible to have an arena full of people for RNC

“There’s no way for the governor at this point to say he could have an arena full of people or that Charlotte could have 50,000 people coming into town for any event. And frankly, I think the only thing you can say definitively is that wouldn’t be responsible three months from now,” Egleston, a Democrat, advised CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on “New Day.” “So, if we’re going to host this convention, it’s going to have to look very different than we thought it was going to, and the President should acknowledge that.”

Trump tweeted later Monday that he has “zero interest” in internet hosting the conference at his Doral resort in Florida, including that the “(b)allroom is not nearly big enough” and that he would love the conference to stay in North Carolina. Asked if there was any brainstorming on different prospects of how the Republican conference might happen within the state, Egleston stated, “There’s a lot of options if he is willing to concede like the Democrats have that health precautions and measures have to be taken for something like this to occur in any form or fashion.”

Cooper advised CNN final week his resolution on whether or not the state can maintain giant gatherings just like the conference will be based mostly on science and isn’t political.