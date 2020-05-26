Charlotte City Councilman Larken Egleston says it wouldn’t be responsible to have an arena full of people for RNC

“There’s no way for the governor at this point to say he could have an arena full of people or that Charlotte could have 50,000 people coming into town for any event. And frankly, I think the only thing you can say definitively is that wouldn’t be responsible three months from now,” Egleston, a Democrat, advised CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on “New Day.” “So, if we’re going to host this convention, it’s going to have to look very different than we thought it was going to, and the President should acknowledge that.”
Cooper advised CNN final week his resolution on whether or not the state can maintain giant gatherings just like the conference will be based mostly on science and isn’t political.
“This is not political. This is not emotional. This is based on health experts, data and science and that’s it for everybody to see,” Cooper advised CNN. “No one is being favored or disfavored over the other.”