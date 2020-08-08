Charlize Theron’s Daughters Make a Special Appearance During Her Virtual Birthday Party

Charlize Theron had a birthday to bear in mind!

The Bombshell starlet commemorated her 45 th birthday on Friday, August 7, with her nearby and dearest. But in real 2020 style, the Oscar winner needed to do things a little in a different way for her big day. Cue Zoom!

“My first virtual birthday party…I think my mom fell asleep 5 min in,” Charlize captioned herInstagram post “Thank you to everyone for the bday wishes! 2020 has been a rough one but today was a bright spot for sure.”

The Mad Max: Fury Road alum shared a screenshot of her Zoom party, which likewise consisted of a sweet honest picture from her 2 daughters: August, 5, and Jackson, 8. The trio might be seen smiling and chuckling from ear-to-ear.

Soon after publishing, Charlize’s popular pals discussed the cuteness overload. “Happy Birthday love,” January Jones responded with Jessica Chastain composing the exact same thing.

“Happy Birthday to the fiercest Queen of them all,” Reese Witherspoon reacted.