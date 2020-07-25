Charlize Theron opens up about ‘unfair’ treatment as a woman in action movies: ‘It was just so insulting’

Theron, 44, drew from her experience carrying out on the 2003 remake of the break-in movie, “The Italian Job,” and what she remembered “unfair” treatment throughout the motion picture’s prep stage.

“I realized there was still so much misconception around women in the genre,” the “Old Guard” star remembered at the virtual roundtable.

“The only good thing that came out of that experience was that there was a real pressure to pull off those stunts with the actors – and that was the first time I experienced anything like that,” Theron discussed. “But there was a very unfair process that went with that. I was the only woman with a bunch of guys, and I remember vividly getting the schedule in our preproduction and they had scheduled me for six weeks more car training than any of the guys.”

The Oscar winner stated she took umbrage with the concept that she could not find out as much as her male equivalents in the exact same quantity of training time.

“It was just so insulting, but it was also the thing that put a real fire under my a– and I was like, ‘All right, you guys want to play this game? Let’s go,'” she continued. “I made it a point to out-drive all of those guys. I vividly remember Mark Wahlberg, halfway through one of our training sessions, pulling over and throwing up because he was so nauseous from doing 360s.”

The mom of 2 stated her function in the 2015 George Miller motion picture “Mad Max: Fury Road” permitted her to lastly strike her stride in the movie service as a feasible action heroine.

“It wasn’t till ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ came my method– that experience and what occurred with that movie actually altered the trajectory for me,” she stated of the post-apocalyptic desert runner, which amassed a election for finest image.

“I don’t think I will ever recover from the making of that film,” Theron quipped of her now-iconic function of Furiosa.

“There is a obligation to hand that baton over, that it’s not just about you,” she included. “Listen, it’s still disproportionate to our male counterparts out there, and we have to keep putting the pressure on our industry to change that.”

“I want my two young girls to grow up and not even think that this is weird or this is unusual or this is strange,” Theron showed. “I want this to be normalized.”