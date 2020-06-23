Charlize Theron denies she was engaged to Sean Penn

But Theron now says it was not true.
“No, we dated, that was literally all we did, we dated,” Theron said.
The couple reportedly were an item until they separate in 2015.
“It was a relationship, for sure. We were definitely exclusive, but it was for barely a year,” Theron told Stern. “We never moved in. I was never going to marry him. It was nothing like that.”
It’s maybe not the first time Theron has attempted to set the record straight about her relationship with Penn.
In 2015 Us Weekly reported that she ended things with Penn by no more responding to his texts and calls which landed her in a New York Times article discussing the idea of “ghosting.”
She denied it during an interview with Wall Street Journal’s magazine.
“We were in a relationship and then it didn’t work anymore,” Theron said at the time. “And we both decided to separate. That’s it.”
Lastly the caretaker of two told “Entertainment Tonight” she was “shockingly available” and ready to change that.
“I’ve been single for 10 years, it’s not a long shot,” she said. “Somebody just needs to grow a pair and step up.”