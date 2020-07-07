Charlize Theron being passed over for ‘Mad Max’ prequel was ‘a little heartbreaking’

“Yeah, it’s a little heartbreaking, for sure,” Theron said. “I really love that character, and I’m so grateful that I had a small part in creating her. She will forever be someone I think of and reflect on fondly.”

“Obviously, I would love to see that story continue, and if he feels like he has to go about it this way, then I trust him in that manner,” she added. “We get so hung up on the smaller details that we forget the thing that we emotionally tap into has nothing to do with that minute thing that we’re focusing on.”

She happens to be promoting “The Old Guard,” an action drama she teamed with filmmaker Gina Prince-Bythewood to create.

Theron explained that numerous women are not offered the chance at finding action movie success, specially after the failure of her first one, “Æon Flux,” in 2005.

“A lot of women don’t get a second chance, but when men make these movies and fail miserably, they get chance after chance after chance to go and explore that again,” she said. “That doesn’t necessarily happen for women.”

She did not get still another shot at the genre until ten years later and Theron said, “I’m still influenced by that, and it’s one thing that drives me.”

“It’s unfortunate that we feel like the opportunity will be taken away from us in a heartbeat if we don’t succeed, but that is the truth,” she said. “It’s not a very forgiving genre when it comes to women.”

“The Old Guard” debuts on Netflix Friday.