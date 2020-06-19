Charlie’s Premier League predictions: Everton to hold Liverpool? | Football News





Charlie Nicholas returns along with his latest round of Premier League predictions

Charlie Nicholas returns with his Premier League predictions before this weekend’s action, a complete card of top-flight fixtures.

Norwich vs Southampton, Friday – 6pm, survive Sky Sports and Sky Pick

I was trying to see where Aston Villa and Sheffield United would go. I wasn’t expecting a dramatic game in terms of football but I was expecting Villa to go for it. This is the same scenario. If I had been brutally frank, why were we waiting 100 days for that opener? It was not good.

Manchester City played brilliantly, in order that was decent. It will require the teams two or three games until we see a little bit of rhythm. These two teams are not of the Man City stature, where they are able to get going after just 15 minutes roughly.

Norwich have to go for it. It was not a negative point for Villa but Norwich need home wins and they need points, sitting six points adrift with nine to go. For that reason, I think Southampton can and certainly will hit them on the counter-attack.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-2 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Tottenham vs Manchester United, Friday – 8:15pm, live on Sky Sports

It is just a cracker. This always falls into the sounding a big game, especially with Jose Mourinho facing his old club once again. Everybody is jumping on the Manchester United bandwagon with the potential link-up of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes. They are awaiting United to come to life.

I think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been doing a great job considering the pressure he was under, nevertheless they are no closer to the top two, and I don’t see them making the top four.

Tottenham needed an escape as they were in melt down. I look at Harry Kane who’ll be right back for them, and that is a massive boost. That being said, Jose won’t know what his best defence is but I imagine he will have already been working hard onto it – there is absolutely no Dele Alli for Tottenham too.

A not enough fans will require an edge off it for the players. It will undoubtedly be 30 minutes or so that’s needed to get going for these two, but I can not separate them.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Watford vs Leicester, Saturday – 12:30pm

This is an excellent test for both of these sides, who are facing differing scenarios. Leicester are attempting to hold on to a top-four place and so they have some big games left.

Leicester were tiring but this break could have done them some good. Watford are level with Bournemouth and West Ham, hanging just a point above Villa. The teams in the underside six, apart from Norwich, who’re essentially down in my opinion, will undoubtedly be fighting tooth and nail.

With the home games for Watford, it will feel as though they truly are must-win scenarios to let them have some breathing space. Watford are physically competent – I am uncertain how fit Troy Deeney will be, however they have pace in those attacking areas.

Leicester are a silky side. Brendan Rodgers could have them playing and ready, but sometimes it takes you time to get into the swing of things and also this will be one particular games for Leicester. This will be a significant win for Watford.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-0 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Brighton vs Arsenal, Saturday – 3pm

Wednesday was what I expected. The one scenario I did not be expectant of was the team which Mikel Arteta picked. Mesut Ozil was dropped – he has been dropped before in these kind of games. He went for youth and he can see where the future is.

I don’t see it as a massive debate or crisis for Arsenal. They are ninth for a reason. There is a cause of just the nine wins from 29. Over the final five or six years, Arsenal’s defence has been poor, maybe not average, but poor. How a team can let this carry on for such a long time is mind-blowing.

Because they have a casino game under their belt, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should be fresh as anything as he looked disinterested. Eddie Nketiah looked sharp however could not obtain the service. I might not have any hesitation about him starting against Brighton. He has put muscle on, and his link-up play was not harmful to all that he got.

Aubameyang has to shake a leg. He either wants to stay or he doesn’t. Why maybe not go and win the Golden Boot for yourself? David Luiz is suspended, Pablo Mari will undoubtedly be out, Granit Xhaka isn’t a big miss in my opinion, so Brighton gives them problems in attack. Arsenal did look sharp and fit but made bad mistakes, and for having that game under their belt, I think Arsenal will have the edge.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-3 (28/1 with Sky Bet)

West Ham vs Wolves, Saturday – 5:30pm, live on Sky Sports

This is a superb game. I’m keen to watch this, as Wolves have been my dark horse for the very best four in how that their fixtures will run. West Ham will undoubtedly be awkward, nevertheless the freshness will suit both of them. David Moyes will undoubtedly be working hard, getting them physical and finished up for the restart.

West Ham are one of many teams where they may enjoy the fans maybe not being there. They are among the best in the united kingdom but that stadium have not given them a chance to bond with it and share that same feeling of Upton Park. It has not frequently gone well at the London Stadium, but it can perhaps work in their favour here.

They will undoubtedly be pushing right back and concerned about the counter-attack. You could be with famous brands Raul Jimenez, Diogo Jota and Adama Traore – I would maybe not be amazed if they were to choose a straight back five. With no home advantage, it might suit them and the fans won’t be on their case, so it may help them. This would be a great point for West Ham.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace, Saturday – 7:45pm

This is not the one that is jumping out at me. Bournemouth are sitting third bottom and in need of any points they can get. To grab a loss when you are in these positions with the very first game right back, it would be an enormous disappointment. Villa took the idea and managed to move on. Crystal Palace are a well-drilled side and a handful in attack.

Bournemouth will undoubtedly be fit and fighting. David Brooks ought to be back, that will be a big boost for Eddie Howe’s men.

I have a sense with Bournemouth that they have enough about them. When I’ve looked at who could belong to it, they seem to be the team that could move out to me. They need to score more goals as they have the capacity to do so.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Newcastle vs Sheffield United, Sunday – 2pm, survive Sky Sports, and Sky Pick

Sheffield United should have got the three points. Whatever happened with the technology, it was a shambles. Thank goodness it just happened though, because it was the sole talking point from the overall game. I went for Villa to win but I expected Sheffield United to graft, and so they did exactly that. Oli McBurnie grafted and Billy Sharp worked his socks off, as did the whole of Chris Wilder’s side. Jack O’Connell was missing at the back and John Fleck was absent – you might tell that it was not exactly the same.

Steve Bruce will undoubtedly be trying to prove a point, and Newcastle will be sold, but whoever buys the club, Bruce requires a chance and he will be wanting to show he can match it. Newcastle are sitting in 13th, and they ought to be all but over the line, but they could be awkward.

Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin will be the ones to look out for. They are talented players, although not the greatest facing goal. Joelinton is certainly not confident at the minute, nevertheless they are a handful. You separation Sheffield United by 2 or 3 players and suddenly the machine gets disrupted. I will get a Newcastle win here.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Aston Villa vs Chelsea, Sunday – 4:15pm, live on Sky Sports

All of a sudden the relegation picture can change massively at the weekend. If Bournemouth win and West Ham earn a point Villa will have to take a little more of a risk. Jack Grealish played well against Sheffield United, while John McGinn got 60-65 minutes under his belt.

There is totally nothing inspiring either at the start or on the wings. Grealish can pick a pass, but you need people to work and run in behind.

McGinn can perform that, and thus can Conor Hourihane. He works well with Grealish. Get them two to make the runs in behind and it will let them have a chance.

Chelsea aren’t the greatest at defending that scenario however they can counter-attack. Villa need to gamble. Mason Mount and Billy Gilmour could stay in the team, Tammy Abraham will undoubtedly be fit and fresh, and Olivier Giroud will want to do something, but there is nothing by the end of the summertime to play for, therefore it is a sprint finish. I could see Chelsea picking Villa off.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-3 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Everton vs Liverpool, Sunday – 7:00pm, survive Sky Sports and Sky Pick

You want fans every time in this, but there is no way Everton will undoubtedly be happy with this scenario. They were humiliated by a young Liverpool side in the FA Cup.

Everton probably needs to have won that game however they didn’t, and the Evertonians were disgraced and embarrassed. There isn’t any way that even without fans, players will not be alert to what is going on and what is on the line here. They will be up for it.

With Man City, you saw it took them a bit of time to progress, against an Arsenal side with the potency of plasticine. Liverpool will get in to gear, but referees in the Bundesliga have been giving cards out more frequently, because they are not under some pressure from fans. Everton are certain to get at them and get within their face.

Everton and Liverpool will meet at Goodison Park in the Merseyside derby

They need to stop the balls through to front three and in to Roberto Firmino. I could notice it being riddled with mistakes with the combination of some quality. How high will Everton allow Liverpool’s full-backs to play? That could be the key for Liverpool. Will Richarlison work back and certainly will Carlo Ancelotti have blockers in place for both of these? Everton will play a cautious and physical game. They both need a game in their system but I’m expecting a thrill of a Sunday night match.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Manchester City vs Burnley, Monday – 8pm, live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick

Arsenal were atrocious but my goodness, Kevin De Bruyne was unbelievable. Appreciation of other people’s qualities is key. Raheem Sterling could have scored three or four, but De Bruyne was on a different planet. His timing and weight of pass, running with the ball, awareness of positions was all second-to-none. Arsenal were dreadful in defence but he is able to take advantage in a second.

I was embarrassed when that he was sat in the stand after he was substituted, and I thought I saw a bead of sweat on his head! He failed to need to break sweat, he was brilliant.

Burnley will undoubtedly be far more physical than what Arsenal were. Any silly free-kicks, the referee will undoubtedly be on top of them immediately. He is not under scrutiny to protect anyone, but he can be booking them and letting them know who the boss is. It will play a pivotal part in the Merseyside derby and here, too.

The likes of Leroy Sane and Sergio Aguero looked hungry when they came on. It was great fitness for them without the real trouble. The pace and fluency was right back quickly and I am expecting that to continue against Burnley.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-0 (13/2 with Sky Bet)