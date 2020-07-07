Charlie’s Premier League predictions: Could Aston Villa earn vital point against in-form Man Utd? | Football News





Charlie Nicholas returns with his latest round of Premier League predictions.

Aston Villa to stop Manchester United? Bournemouth to beat Tottenham? Crystal Palace to keep Chelsea? Charlie Nicholas is back with midweek Premier League predictions.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea, Tuesday – 6pm, live on Sky Sports

I am looking towards this one. Chelsea are tremendously unpredictable. They beat Manchester City, had the West Ham defeat, and then initially struggled against Watford.

Is there a reason to help keep Olivier Giroud out? I don’t think there is certainly. You need certainly to play him. Tammy Abraham is straight back and is fresh but he can be erratic – Giroud is tried and trusted.

Charlie Nicholas desires to see more from Wilfried Zaha

Palace involve some good days, bad days, but Wilfried Zaha will not do enough. You can not change him or his ability but how much do they need several nine? They were enthusiastic about a goalscorer but they have not really found one. Are they planning to seriously venture out and get one? Until each goes and do this, they do not have too much to build on, aside from shape and organisation. This can frustrate big teams, and specially Chelsea who’re not patient.

This is my game also it should be a cracker. Rather than creative ability, Palace will stifle and attempt to play on the counter-attack. Everybody will start to question the very best four race again, but Chelsea will stumble here.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Watford vs Norwich, Tuesday – 6pm, go on Sky Sports

Norwich have gone. There are no comments being released, but their heart and soul has been ripped out. Daniel Farke is attempting his hand at every thing but it isn’t good enough.

All the pressure is on Watford. West Ham have a four-point gap, Aston Villa are playing well enough but are not getting goals or results. Watford do not look sharp, I watched Etienne Capoue and he made so many rash decisions and mistakes.

Watford have a must-win game against Norwich, says Charlie

When Nigel Pearson came in, this team were solidly together. It is just a must-win for Watford, and also this is the game that they will have pencilled in as a potential to offer them a gap to the relegation zone. They look unlikely but you will see fight inside their belly.

Watford will require a goal in the first 20 minutes, but because of their insufficient confidence on your golf ball, they might find it difficult to get going – they have poorly missed Gerard Deulofeu.

Watford vs Norwich

Ismaila Sarr is on the edge in games, but I might put him alongside Troy Deeney or try to get him involved more behind the frontman. I do are expectant of them to have there. It may be slow and awkward but they are certain to get this game over the line. They want to get a result here badly.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-0 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Arsenal vs Leicester, Tuesday – 8.15pm, go on Sky Sports

The games that are coming now are typical ones of real significance. Leicester have a real handful. They got over the line against Palace but it did take them until the 2nd half and decent tactics to get the points. It was vital that they got the win with this game coming up.

Wolves stumbled against Arsenal but Manchester United and Chelsea are waiting for Leicester to slip up. There is some real drama still to unfold here. Before the break, I would have fancied Leicester to simply take something from Arsenal.

Arsenal have formed a little bit of momentum. It is still perhaps not right at the back nonetheless it is better. Emiliano Martinez is playing well and Sead Kolasinac on the left side of a right back three is keeping it balanced. Kieran Tierney has been looking stronger and fitter. When Arsenal have wing backs, they can hit the byline and can be dangerous. It is where in actuality the danger is.

Kieran Tierney has been a boost for Arsenal, says Charlie

The intent was there from Tierney for Bukayo Saka’s goal. Playing higher up the pitch can allow one to pin teams in. Cedric Soares has a right to be in the team too.

Dani Ceballos is unpredictable. He has lovely ability, energy, but that he and Granit Xhaka are weak defensively. That is why you have a right back five. They are not holding as they can not tackle nevertheless they can get on your golf ball.

Injured James Maddison may not ensure it is for Leicester, which will be a large bonus for Arsenal. Even with Alexandre Lacazette scoring, I still think Eddie Nketiah begins. Saka can play anywhere, and scoring was ace for him off the trunk of the brand new contract, but I’m uncertain whether that he was at his most readily useful in that right-sided position. You could switch Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with him.

Arsenal vs Leicester

Aubameyang is two goals behind Jamie Vardy now in the race for the Golden Boot, so he can be keen to get things going again. Eddie’s pace gives teams problems, but at the same time, they’ve earned the proper to be in the team. The goal helped Lacazette but I would perhaps not be amazed if that he did not ensure it is.

Leicester need Maddison. Congratulations to Vardy on his 100th goal. He will give Arsenal problems in behind and it surely will be a game that is packed with mistakes, however it will be a thrilling 90 minutes.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-2 (25/1 with Sky Bet)

Manchester City vs Newcastle, Wednesday – 6pm

How on the planet did Manchester City perhaps not beat Southampton? It was a massive result for Southampton but they got away with it. Alex McCarthy had a fabulous game.

It is great to see the pressure off Newcastle. I have been a fan of Steve Bruce. He wants to play two at the start but the modern way is three up top or one in behind. Great coaches get great players and they can adjust. Steve Bruce spent some time working wonders with a bit of both.

Charlie expects Gabriel Jesus – and Man City – to be straight back among the goals against Newcastle

Newcastle have been battling hard for survival and so they have completed it, but there is no pressure after the FA Cup match between those two. We saw what happened in the FA Cup tie, but how much have Man City missed Sergio Aguero? Gabriel Jesus can not buy a goal, but David Silva and Bernardo Silva are seriously talented players.

When Kevin De Bruyne is left out, just what a difference that he makes to the team, although that he sometimes can so easily contribute off the bench. Surely Jesus will get a chance to score more goals in this one. It will be fairly convincing victory for Man City.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 4-0 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Sheffield United vs Wolves, Wednesday – 6pm, live on Sky Sports

The fight for the top four is immense, but so is the battle for the European spots. At most readily useful I thought Arsenal could finish seventh or eighth, but suddenly they are on the brink of finishing even higher depending on the way the remaining games unfold.

Sheffield United earned a great point at Burnley now they are because fight for the European spots after having a poor start since the break.

Can Sheffield United nullify Adama Traore like Arsenal did?

Wolves were disappointing against Arsenal. They let Adama Traore access it the ball and attempt to to use his pace and power to cause problems however it never worked. The wing backs were suffocated, and Arsenal knew the strengths that Jonny and Matt Doherty possessed. When they can not get through the center they play with width. Arsenal managed that well, but it will soon be interesting to see what Sheffield United do.

Sheff Utd vs Wolves

Chris Wilder’s side play exactly the same way, but by nature, this is a straight back three against back three. Who has the most potency at the start? I still think Wolves do. I still feel Wolves have sufficient to make the top four. Everybody has had set backs to date, except Man Utd. I expect Wolves to bounce back because of what they have at the start.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-2 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

West Ham vs Burnley, Wednesday – 6pm

It may be the clash of the Clarets! Again, Burnley are sitting comfortably in mid-table, potentially another team who might be threatening Europe.

West Ham’s early performances were a bit off but they were making mistakes at the trunk, and that has been what was catching them out. Michail Antonio has pace and power, he is good in the air and at holding it up too. He is a guaranteed in full number nine if West Ham will keep him fit, and he’s done a fantastic job because the restart.

Pablo Fornals is a grafter but technically he should really be doing better. Jarrod Bowen has been performing well, and Tomas Soucek has made a positive change. Declan Rice has been as consistent as ever. I have been impressed at the direction they have performed in the last handful of games.

Tomas Soucek is making a huge difference for West Ham

Burnley remain unpredictable as well as perhaps picked up a few injures against Sheffield United, so risks may not be taken with yet another match at the week-end.

West Ham have a golden opportunity to almost hit the safety button. Andriy Yarmolenko could make a bit of magic to get West Ham within the line here.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Brighton vs Liverpool, Wednesday 8.15pm, go on Sky Sports

Brighton are only about there. You consider the 27-point mark with Aston Villa and Bournemouth, and Watford on 28. Brighton will be after one more win, but I might say one point might be enough unofficially.

Liverpool were poor against Villa. I understand it’s hard to have motivated if the job is done, and there is no crowd to inspire them either. They have just won their first Premier League ever and also have been such heroes.

Why isn’t it clicking for Liverpool?

Do they think the records are very important? I think Jurgen Klopp is tempted to play several youngsters through the week. Some players look tired, like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson who look knackered.

Brighton vs Liverpool

Mentally, it’s the demands of everything that gets you there. Sometimes the crowd can carry you along, but I think they could make a few changes. Mohamed Salah looks out of sorts, but Roberto Firmino makes this kind of difference when he plays. I still think they’ll be good enough to take home the points if Klopp does make the changes.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-2 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Bournemouth vs Tottenham, Thursday – 6pm, go on Sky Sports

It is just a quick turnaround for teams at the moment. Bournemouth will be a bit fresher however the way games are panning out, it may probably be a benefit. Tottenham v Everton was so boring – Everton did not here is another leg before last 5 minutes.

Tottenham brought Toby Alderweireld back in the side. Was it a surprise they kept a clean sheet? Everton were so bad. Looking at the breakdown of what Tottenham seem like is quite difficult to do. They are now actually in behind Arsenal in eighth.

I was thinking Harry Kane needed games to have fitness, but he was still blowing hard within the last few 15 minutes. He hasn’t got an escape. The likes of Dele Alli and Lucas Moura can get an escape as they can rotate those players in behind Kane. He can not have that luxury. The energy levels look ragged as these matches are constant.

Harry Kane looks looking for a rest, based on Charlie

The Carabao Cup and FA Cup allows players to get a rest, but there is absolutely no time for resting here. Jose Mourinho probably needed the result significantly more than anyone against Everton.

Bournemouth needs to have a bit of confidence from both goals they netted at Old Trafford. The significance of Callum Wilson is massive. He is back from suspension, may have the freshness on his side and may be the big difference.

B'mouth vs Tottenham

I do think Tottenham look tired, and Mourinho probably ought to make changes. He will not like doing that though, but the evidence is there.

There have already been some surprising results because the restart, and there may be another here. If Wilson is available in, he might make all the big difference. Tottenham look ordinary and so they look tired, but they could spring in to action, as Bournemouth exist for the taking, nevertheless they have to follow it, and go after the initial goal. Bournemouth will blow the bottom of the dining table wide open again.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Everton vs Southampton, Thursday – 6pm

Southampton have come out of the traps firing. Ralph Hasenhuttl was glowing about Southampton’s make an impression on Manchester City being their finest ever home performance. I don’t think it absolutely was, as Manchester City may have blown them away. What I will say is for a team that did get battered 9-0 earlier in the day in the growing season to then go and beat the former Premier League champions is a remarkable turnaround.

Southampton have energy in the team, Danny Ings is as threatening as ever, and defensively they have improved too.

Carlo Ancelotti has done a significant job, particularly with the total amount of players he could be getting a response from. Jordan Pickford seems like he has way too many mistakes in him, while Lucas Digne has been consistent. Michael Keane is improving slowly, and I’m still uncertain about Mason Holgate’s most readily useful position.

Gylfi Sigurdsson must start fitting into Carlo Ancelotti’s plans, says Charlie

In midfield, Andre Gomes is just a decent player but was awful at Tottenham. He gets physical and loses his way sometimes. Richarlison has been good but Dominic Calvert-Lewin needs to return in the goals.

Gylfi Sigurdsson needs to start fitting in to an Ancelotti-type team. He looks like the system will not suit him. What can he do? I think it will suit him. Everton go through midfield, but he should really be getting on your golf ball more often. He was a premier class footballer and he’s not lost it, but he must be more involved.

I am sure Ancelotti is confused too, but what is there to change currently? They need to get full backs higher up and feed Calvert-Lewin with increased chances, as well as get Sigurdsson closer as much as him – if they don’t, Everton’s season will just dwindle out. They remain mediocre, but I do perhaps not see a lot in this game.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Aston Villa vs Manchester United, Thursday – 8.15pm, go on Sky Sports

I have said that the one team who have perhaps not faltered has been Man Utd. They should have won at Tottenham but their restart has been packed with pace, power, great finishing – Anthony Martial now has 15 in the Premier League.

Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood are scoring again too. The movement is exciting up top, but we realize they can be cold too, Martial in particular. Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes have worked a goody, and so it’s going well. Momentum can carry you along nicely, and they have earned that with their performances recently.

Jack Grealish may help Aston Villa to a vital point against Man Utd, predicts Charlie

Aston Villa are due a break I do believe. They played well against Liverpool and really should have gone ahead on a couple of occasions but didn’t take their chances, and may not maximize their counter-attacks. They depend on Jack Grealish, by far their most talented player. John McGinn will not seem to be in a position to retain the ball, nor is he finding the ball.

A Villa vs Man Utd

I do think they’re due something, and it could be this one where they get something straight back from it. I really do not understand how I am picking out two goals for Aston Villa, but there is something in my head saying that the relegation scrap will go because of the wire. If each goes and win at West Ham afterwards and they stay up they are going to take it the whole day, but I’ve a feeling they could get something from this one.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-2 (20/1 with Sky Bet)