Charlie Teo’s daughter to stand trial on dangerous driving charges after crashing into ex-bikie boss

The young daughter of prominent neurosurgeon Charlie Teo has faced court on dangerous driving charges over a crash involving a former bikie boss.

Nicola Annabel Teo, 24, allegedly crashed into a Harley Davidson rider in Lower MacDonald, two hours north west of Sydney, on September 25, 2019.

The rider was former Comanchero boss William George ‘Jock’ Ross, 76, who was flown to Westmead hospital with critical leg and internal injuries from the crash.

Teo crossed onto the incorrect side of Settlers Road and drove for up to 200 metres before she crashed into Mr Ross, police allege.

She pleaded not guilty to one dangerous driving charge at Penrith District Court on Friday with a trial date to be set in August, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Teo was driving her Toyota Land Cruiser once the crash allegedly happened but is now barred from driving a motor vehicle while she is on bail.

Appearing in court via video link from her lawyer’s office, Teo pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.

There is a ‘likelihood’ Teo will undoubtedly be jailed if she is convicted, according to court documents obtained by the Telegraph.

Teo can be charged with negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, maybe not keeping left of the dividing line and a deep failing to give particulars to police.

The court is yet to determine how to progress with her three other charges.

The Crown Prosecutor expected Teo’s trial to take 7 days while her defence solicitor Darren Emery estimated it would simply take longer.

‘Realistically, there is absolutely no way this trial will run at under 10 days,’ Mr Emery said.

Judge Jennifer English encouraged the defence to set a trial date sooner but Mr Emery wanted more time to gather reports.

Teo will undoubtedly be excused from attending her case when her trial date is placed in Sydney District Court in August.