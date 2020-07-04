Charlie Sheen celebrates 1 year of not smoking cigarettes, says he wishes he ‘never started’

“dear @my lungs, it was one year ago TODAY, that i quit smoking ! hashtag – YOU’RE WELCOME !” his tweet began.

The actor’s tweet also included an admission of regret for ever picking right up a cigarette in the first place.

“if i could go back in time and have NEVER STARTED, i would absolutely do so ! if you are on the fence about quitting, trust me; the sooner the better ! happy 4th !” Sheen concluded and also a picture of a cigarette.

Last December, Sheen reached couple of years of sobriety. Months prior, he revealed on “Jay Leno’s Garage” what light emitting diode him to living a sober life style.

“About a year and a half ago, it just hit me that I knew it had been time to create a change — and you know, it didn’t require some crazy rehab stint or even a shootout with the cops. It didn’t require such a thing super-dramatic and crazy and front-page news,” he told Leno at the time.

He previously said on ITV’s “Loose Women” that his children were a big reason for his new, clean life style.

“I couldn’t get my daughter to an appointment that she had. I don’t drink and drive ever, I have never had a DUI,” Sheen said. “I was like, ‘Wow, I am not even responsible enough to be available for my children’s needs.’ The next morning I woke up and was like, ‘Today is the day.’”