Charlie Sheen celebrates 1 year of not smoking cigarettes, says he wishes he ‘never started’

Jackson Delong
“dear @my lungs, it was one year ago TODAY, that i quit smoking ! hashtag – YOU’RE WELCOME !” his tweet began.

CHARLIE SHEEN GOT SOBER FOR A SURPRISING REASON: ‘I KNEW IT HAD BEEN TIME TO CREATE A CHANGE’

In this April 11, 2013, file photo, Charlie Sheen, a cast member in “Scary Movie V,” poses at the Los Angeles premiere of the film at the Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles. 
The actor’s tweet also included an admission of regret for ever picking right up a cigarette in the first place.

“if i could go back in time and have NEVER STARTED, i would absolutely do so ! if you are on the fence about quitting, trust me; the sooner the better ! happy 4th !” Sheen concluded and also a picture of a cigarette.

Last December, Sheen reached couple of years of sobriety. Months prior, he revealed on “Jay Leno’s Garage” what light emitting diode him to living a sober life style.

CHARLIE SHEEN ‘CAN RELATE’ TO ROSEANNE BARR’S ‘TONE OF ABSOLUTE DESPAIR’

“About a year and a half ago, it just hit me that I knew it had been time to create a change — and you know, it didn’t require some crazy rehab stint or even a shootout with the cops. It didn’t require such a thing super-dramatic and crazy and front-page news,” he told Leno at the time.

He previously said on ITV’s “Loose Women” that his children were a big reason for his new, clean life style.

“I couldn’t get my daughter to an appointment that she had. I don’t drink and drive ever, I have never had a DUI,” Sheen said. “I was like, ‘Wow, I am not even responsible enough to be available for my children’s needs.’ The next morning I woke up and was like, ‘Today is the day.’”

