Charlie Nicholas’ Premier League predictions | Football News

Charlie Nicholas is again along with his Premier League predictions for the midweek motion, with a full fixture record to digest.

I believed Leicester have been detrimental towards Watford however received some extent ultimately, and will have had extra. Looking on the outcomes behind them, it was not the worst consequence for Brendan Rodgers’ aspect.

Brighton earned a terrific consequence towards Arsenal, it was a large consequence and win for the Seagulls, however regardless of that I see Leicester selecting them off.

This is an opportunity for Leicester to cement a top-four spot. If you supplied Brighton some extent, they’d chunk your hand off, however I believe Leicester will simply be that bit higher for having a recreation beneath their belt.

This is one they need to win with an ungainly run-in forward of them. The different groups are nonetheless enjoying catch-up, so there’s way more stress on these to ship.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-1 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

There is not any residence benefit once more for Tottenham. Against Manchester United, Jose Mourinho picked an attack-minded aspect. This time round he’ll have Dele Alli again, however he’ll want a recreation to get going.

If there was one participant who wanted the 90 minutes, it was Harry Kane. He seemed cumbersome and sluggish towards United. He at all times begins a season sluggish. At the again, enjoying Eric Dier on the again as a substitute of Toby Alderweireld was a bizarre one and Spurs seemed as if they’re not sure what their jobs have been.

For that cause I believe West Ham might nick some extent. The Hammers are in serious trouble. They made foolish errors towards Wolves, however that is the state of play for them. West Ham will attempt to spoil the celebration, as they tried towards Wolves, and so they do have that in them.

I can see them being cussed on this one. I’m not satisfied by Tottenham or Arsenal, who needs to be pushing for high 4, however should not adequate. West Ham will stifle and choke them, and they need to get by the 90 minutes.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

