Charlie Morton Expected To Return On Wednesday

The Rays are preparing to trigger Charlie Morton from the hurt list to begin Wednesday’s video game versus the Yankees, supervisor Kevin Cash revealed to press reporters (including Juan Toribio of MLB.com). The right-hander has actually been out given that August 10 with swelling in his tossing shoulder.

As MLBTR’s Steve Adams described at the time of Morton’s injury, this latest IL stint might be troublesome for him economically. His two-year, $30MM agreement features a 2021 club choice with a floating cost that might’ve paid him approximately $15MM had he invested less than thirty days on the hurt list in between 2019-20. The veteran prevented the IL last season, however this current stint has actually avoided him from maxing out the choice’s prospective worth.

While Morton will relatively invest less than thirty days on the IL (disallowing any future stints, naturally), vesting choices were prorated in the reduced season, and Morton’s offer was no exception. Accordingly, it appears the cost of the choice will settle in at $10MM; a longer IL stint might’ve pressed the worth as low as $5MM, however Morton has actually luckily gone back to health in time to prevent that circumstance. Of course, the choice cost is just appropriate if the 36-year-old wishes to play next season, and he’s been noncommital on that concern in the past.

Morton was …