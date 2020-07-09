Charlie Kirk: Mail-in voting push is Democratic power grab

Democrats, however, are not quite happy with changing the guidelines in deep-blue California alone. To get Former Vice President Joe Biden in to the White House they want them everywhere. Just weeks ago, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., tried to hold vital coronavirus relief money hostage until Congress imposed similar rules on the complete country.

NEW REPORT ARGUES PERILS OF MAIL-IN VOTING RISE ABOVE FRAUD

She was thwarted by the Republican minority in Congress, but similar efforts are underway elsewhere, most perniciously in the form of lawsuits in states such as Nevada and Florida aiming to force those states to adopt California-like voting procedures — always justified, obviously, as a means of protecting Americans from the coronavirus.

This is nothing more than a blatant political power play, and the ease with which the left is trying to dismiss the very real opportunities for fraud and gamesmanship that mailing a ballot to every registered voter in America creates.

The President was very much on point when he cited the recent criminal charges related to allegations of widespread fraud in a New Jersey election that was conducted under the identical rules Democrats want to impose nationwide for November.

To be clear, for voters who genuinely need them, absentee ballots are already available in one form or still another in all 50 states. The only reason Democrats are so desperate to implement universal mail-in voting is so they can expand their dubious ballot-harvesting methods across the country. They are nakedly attempting to exploit the pandemic to get a benefit in the election.

As Republicans in the House of Representatives detail by detail in a recent report, ballot harvesting includes practically no oversight, leaving it at risk of fraud and abuse — partisan poll workers could easily pressure voters in to filling out their ballots a particular way, alter ballots to favor their particular party or simply neglect to deliver ballots collected from Republican-leaning precincts. Mail-in voting, even without large-scale ballot-harvesting efforts accompanying it, is just as vulnerable to the very same kind of fraud.

The supposed dangers of Americans physically likely to polling places more than five months from now is a bad-faith cover story. Multiple in-person special elections and primaries have taken place over the past 8 weeks, as the pandemic was at its peak, without catastrophic consequence. Moreover, strong, scientifically-based protocols now exist for carrying out such elections more safely later on.

The real reason Democrats are pushing for universal mail-in balloting has nothing in connection with the worldwide pandemic which originated in China; they simply believe it helps them win elections. After a preliminary win in a Wisconsin Supreme Court race, it is plainly obvious that Democrats see a shift to mail-in voting as a way of making their job easier.

The left has viewed the coronavirus pandemic as a political “opportunity” from the start.

