The French satirical publication Charlie Hebdo has actually selected to reprint cartoons of the Prophet Muhammed (peace be upon him) to mark the start of the trial of 14 supposed accomplices for their participation in the 2015 attack on the publication, the Times reports.

The cover of the brand-new problem, according to the report, reveals a caricature of the prophet drawn by attack victim Jean Cabut, understoodas Cabu The cartoons were very first printed by a Danish paper in 2006.

It was comparable cartoons of the prophet of Islam released by Charlie Hebdo in 2015 that shooters mentioned as their inspiration for the attack on the publication, and an attack on a grocery store in Paris a day later on.

The attacks, which were committed by bros Sa ïd and Ch érif Kouachi and Amedy Coulibaly (a partner of the bros), left 17 individuals dead, consisting of 9 Charlie Hebdo staff members.

Among the dead were a number of the publication’s reporters and cartoonists as well as an upkeep employee, 2 law enforcement officers and 4 individuals in Paris’ Hyper Cacher grocery store. The 3 shooters were likewise eliminated, throughout shootouts with the cops.

The 14 dealing with trial, that include 13 males and one female, were presumably included with supplying the opponents with weapons and logistics and face charges of terrorism in the trial beginning today.

< p design=" text-align: ...