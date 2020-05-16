Charlie Brooker left ‘odd fish’ Piers Morgan out of Antiviral Wipe because he’d have to be ‘nice’ about GMB presenter

Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe took intention at Boris Johnson, 5G conspiracy theorists and earnest celebrities – however one controversial man who emerged unscathed was Piers Morgan.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, who is consistently making headlines for dividing public opinion, would normally be good parody fodder for Black Mirror creator. However, in latest weeks he has develop into an “unlikely left-wing hero” for holding the federal government to account in the course of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Oddly, we haven’t got any Piers Morgan in the show, that’s just occurring to me,” Brooker advised GQ. “Probably because it could have meant I might have to say one thing good about him.





“He’s an odd fish, isn’t he? Because he clearly thrives on antagonising individuals, and so when he’s antagonising the correct individuals from no matter your viewpoint then he’s a bit of a hero.

“I suppose in some ways it’s refreshing because he does seem to actually relish being disliked by half the population at any given time.”

The one-off comedy reunited followers with Diane Morgan and Al Campbell’s comedian commentators Philomena Cunk and Barry S**tpeas, respectively.

It has been hailed by viewers as “the winner of lockdown telly” and was awarded 4 stars by The Independent’s critic Adam White, who wrote: “Brooker seamlessly weaves our current woes with the corruptions and exceptionalist nonsense of the Brexit campaign, balancing poo jokes with a simmering and necessary rage.”