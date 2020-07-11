Charlie Appleby expecting Pinatubo to shine in France | Racing News

Charlie Appleby expects Pinatubo to just take all the beating when dropping down in trip for Sunday’s Qatar Prix Jean Prat at Deauville.

Last season’s champion two-year-old will revert to seven furlongs for the first time since capturing the Dewhurst at Newmarket last October as he bids to open his take into account the current campaign.

Having surrendered his unbeaten record when stepped up to a mile in the 2000 Guineas, the son of Shamardal found only Palace Pier too strong over the same trip on his latest outing in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Appleby said: “I’m pleased with Pinatubo and he’s going there in good order. The drop straight back to seven looks probably the most sensible option at this moment in time.

“I’m perhaps not saying the horse does not get a mile, but he’s got been outstayed the last twice now so we are anticipating to hopefully seeing him get his head back in front, then we can build from there.

“The attractive part is we saw how well he travelled at Ascot, coming back on the bridle, which we saw as a two-year-old, so I’m very confident coming back to seven, he is the one they have all got to beat.”

While this is Pinatubo’s third run in just over a month, Appleby reports the dual Group One scorer to took his last race well.

He added: “He worked well last week-end and after Ascot we were pleased with him. He had a great blow midweek and that he looks in good order.

“The ground is on the easy side there, but he has run well on quick ground and soft ground and I won’t be using that as an excuse going over there.”

The Newmarket handler can also be represented by Well Of Wisdom, who’ll be seeking to complete a hat-trick of wins following victories at Meydan and Sandown last time.

Appleby added: “Well Of Wisdom is in there by himself merits. He put up two good performances on his last two starts at Meydan and in a competitive handicap at Sandown.

“He is going over there to take this in, en route to having a go at the Thoroughbred Stakes at Goodwood.”

Connections of the Roger Varian-trained Molatham expect the race to act as helpful information for other season for the Jersey Stakes winner.

Angus Gold, racing manager to owner Hamdan Al Maktoum, said: “We were delighted with him, obviously, at Ascot. He’s a horse we’re just getting to know – what we don’t know is what his optimum trip is going to be.

“Seven furlongs is well within his capabilities. It’s just a question of has he the speed for a shorter trip? We’re thinking probably the Maurice de Gheest over six . 5 furlongs in August at Deauville if he seems to have the speed.

“We’ll just see on Sunday if he has the speed to win a Group One over a shorter trip or do we need to go up to a mile with him.”

Ralph Beckett believes Kinross can build on an encouraging sixth in the 2000 Guineas having enjoyed a trouble-free preparation in comparison to the build-up to last month’s 2000 Guineas.

Beckett said: “His work has been good considering that the Guineas and it’s also the last really big chance he has to run against his own generation at this level.

“In terms of experience, that he looked like a boy against men in the 2000 Guineas, but he had a stop-start prep going to the race.

“He had blip in January and one in the beginning of April, so we didn’t have proper run at the Guineas, but we have had a proper run since the Guineas.

“Coming back in trip doesn’t worry me as he has got plenty of boot, but he will need it on Sunday.”

The Marco Botti-trained Malotru, who was last sighted finishing second in the Pavilion Stakes at Newcastle, provides further British interest in the race.

Heading the home challenge is the Andre Fabre-trained set of Alson and Tropbeau, along side Wooded from the yard of Francis-Henri Graffard.

Aidan O’Brien will depend on Arizona and Lope Y Fernandez.