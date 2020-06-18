Charley Hull wins first event of Justin Rose Ladies Series in Hampshire | Golf News





Charley Hull won at the first play-off hole

Charley Hull claimed victory in the inaugural event of the Justin Rose Ladies Series after she edged out Liz Young in a play-off.

Hull, the star draw in the 47-player field at Brockenhurst Manor Golf Club in Hampshire, birdied the first extra hole to claim the £5,000 first prize, donated by Rose and his wife Kate after they committed in the location of £40,000 in total prize funds for the series.

Hull collected the first prize of £5,000

The Olympic champion and his wife, a former international gymnast, announced their backing earlier this month for the new series, open to British professionals and featuring seven one-day tournaments followed by a two-day final on August 6-7.

Brockenhurst Manor proved a difficult opening venue as no one in the field was able to break par, with Hull and Young finishing tied at the top after both carded hard-working level-par 70s.

The top two then split the fairway making use of their drives on the first play-off hole, but Young misjudged her wedge approach and finished 30 feet from the pin, with Hull facing around half that distance for her birdie.

Young putted up to six feet and was lining up a tricky putt for par, but Hull saved her the trouble as she rattled her 15-footer into the centre of the cup to claim victory.

“I’m just so happy to be playing professional golf again and have a scorecard in my hand,” said Hull, whose last competitive round of golf was five months ago at the Gainbridge LPGA in Florida.

“The golf course was in great condition plus it was my first time round here today. I was quite happy with my score. I doubled the 17th, because I took a wrong line off the tee, nonetheless it was just great to be playing.

Hull hadn’t played tournament golf since January

“I’ve missed it loads. I love the game of golf. I’m virtually golfed out because I’ve been playing every day, but I can’t wait to get right back out on tour.

“I want to thank Justin and Kate Rose for putting these events on. You need to be playing to get right back in the mindset. I’ve been playing a lot the past few weeks and I played eight days on the trot, but it’s not exactly like having a scorecard in your hand.

“I’ll get back to America in four weeks’ time, so hopefully this may get my brain back to tournament golf.”

Gabriella Crowley finished one stroke shy of the play-off with her 71, with Hannah Burke on her own at two over and Alice Hewson, a winner on the Ladies European Tour in South Africa in March, firing a 73 alongside Holly Calvert.