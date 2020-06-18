Charley Hull victorious at inaugural Rose Ladies Series event as women’s golf returns with a difference

When she wrecked a 12 foot bird putt inside the play-off to generate the first Rose Ladies Series event at Brockenhurst Manor, Charley Hull was initially uncertain how to admit her challenger, the local expert Liz Young. Shaking fingers was away, a hug a certain no-no. So should they touch elbows? Knock knees? In the end Hull decided a good thing was to engage clubs as well as the two players engaged in a moment regarding putter fence.

Welcome to golf’s new regular, where every thing is brand-new, everything diverse. So much, that within this picturesque nook the New Forest background was being manufactured. The time after Premier League footballers returned in order to competitive activity, Brockenhurst Manor was the comfy setting for your first women’s professional sports event to get held in the us since lockdown.

“I haven’t held a scorecard in my hand since January,” said Hull, beaming within victory. “It feels so good to be back.”

The notion of a time tournament with regard to professionals taking place at the particular Manor, in order to fill the particular competitive distance left as the Ladies European Tour remains within enforced this, was imagined up from the woman who else came 2nd to Hull, Liz Young. She mooted it within an interview inside the Telegraph, that was read by simply Paul McDonnell, Justin Rose’s manager. He contacted Rose in America to tell him to read the piece. Within ten minutes, Rose and his wife Kate were on the phone with an offer of £35,000 in prize money. Within 48 hours, a few sponsors had come on board to treble the prize pool. Within a 7 days the competition was enlarged in addition to a significant new addition for the golf work schedule was born.

“Being a player himself Justin understands that you get rusty if you don’t play,” mentioned Kate Rose, who was within attendance at the Manor to watch the woman baby consider its 1st tentative actions. “We just thought this was a great chance for everyone to get rid of the cobwebs so when the main tour finally does get underway they will be ready. We spoke to Liz, said we’d back her initial idea of a one-off day. Then I got carried away. I called her back and said why don’t we extend it into a whole series given that there are still empty weeks until the Ladies European Tour begins again.”