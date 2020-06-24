Charley Hull to play Worplesdon Pro-Am and Rose Ladies Series in same day | Golf News





Charley Hull will play in two separate tournaments on Thursday

Charley Hull is one in all three golfers making an attempt to compete in two occasions, at completely different venues, on the same day this Thursday.

The Solheim Cup star is a part of a powerful line-up on the Worplesdon Charity Pro-Am, hosted by Andy Sullivan and Paul Waring, earlier than making the 35-mile journey to Moor Park Golf Club to compete in the second occasion of the Rose Ladies Series.

Inci Mehmet and Rachel Drummond are the opposite Ladies European Tour gamers that includes in each tournaments, with the trio deciding to compete in each after already committing to the Pro-Am occasion earlier than the Rose Ladies Series was introduced.

Waring and three-time European Tour winner Sullivan have attracted a powerful subject to their occasion in Surrey, which is elevating cash for Dan’s Fund For Burns – supporting individuals with burn accidents – and the Rainbow Trust Covid-19 Emergency Appeal, which helps severely unwell youngsters and their households.

Former Ryder Cup captain Colin Montgomerie together with ex-Team Europe gamers Paul Broadhurst and Phillip Price, whereas 2017 Women’s Open champion Georgia Hall can also be in the sector.

Hall is among the standout names in motion on the Worplesdon Pro-Am

European Tour golfers Ross Fisher, Lee Slattery, Thomas Detry, Jordan Smith and Matt Southgate all characteristic, as does Alice Hewson – the latest winner on the Ladies European Tour.

Hull, who received the opening occasion of the Rose Ladies Series final week, is joined in that occasion by Solheim Cup teammate Bronte Law, with Meghan MacLaren and Carly Booth among the many different notable names in motion.

Hull defeated Liz Young in a play-off to win at Brokenhurst Manor GC final week

Sky Sports News will present updates from each occasions this Thursday, with Jamie Weir protecting proceedings at Worplesdon and Iona Stephen reporting from Hertfordshire.