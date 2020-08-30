Charleston tourism reckons with slavery and racism

( CNN)– Charleston, South Carolina, routinely is pointed out as one of the leading cities on the planet to go to, for numerous factors: the natural, Lowcountry charm and Spanish moss; its appeal, elegance and candy-colored homes angled towards the breeze; beaches and endless bowls of newly trawled shrimp and stone-ground grits.

Also to be thought about when you travel here: Visits to grand houses and stretching farms, their pre-Civil War magnificence protected down to the wallpaper, furnishings, chandeliers. One visualizes, maybe, the dashing Rhett Butler and carriage flights, sluggish nights on the terrace, classy suppers.

Perhaps If you’re White.

Despite the city’s charm, this image is not a total variation of history.

Behind those manor houses either in the downtown or on those farms– plantations– frequently are smaller sized ones made from stone or wood, practical, without terraces, classy furnishings, sweeping staircases or chuckling males in elegant fits.

These are servant quarters.

The interior of the servant quarters at Magnolia Plantation and Gardens inCharleston Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

Charleston, as did the remainder of the South, grew and grew since of the overdue labors of African males and females who had actually been abducted, beaten, raped and oppressed. The plantations that produced rice and cotton and sugar, or processed indigo, all succeeded at severe human expense. The in-town houses and their white owners were tended to and took care of by enslaved males and …