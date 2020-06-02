Charles Schwab Challenge: Which golfer has the most wins?

The occasion is considered one of 5 tournaments which can be given an “invitational” standing by the PGA Tour and doesn’t supply open qualifying. The 2020 area shall be bigger than earlier fields due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There are a number of gamers who’ve received the match greater than as soon as however just one golfer who has received the contest greater than twice.

Here are the golfers who’ve had nice success at the occasion.

2020 CHARLES SCHWAB CHALLENGE: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE EVENT

BEN HOGAN: 5 WINS

Ben Hogan received the first two occasions at the course in 1946 and 1947. He then received the occasion three extra instances and continues to be the most-winningest golfer at the course to this date. Hogan received the occasion 3 times ending 1-under par. In the first two occasions, he received by one stroke.

ZACH JOHNSON: 2 WINS

Zach Johnson is amongst the handful of golfers who’ve received the occasion two instances. Johnson received in 2010 and 2012. Johnson posted the file rating at the occasion in 2010. He recorded a 21-under par and defeated Brian Davis by three strokes. His mark nonetheless stands presently. He then received the occasion in 2012 with a 12-under par.

PHIL MICKELSON: 2 WINS

Phil Mickelson first received the occasion in 2000 scoring a 12-under par, defeating Stewart Cink and Davis Love III by two strokes. He would then win the occasion in 2009 with a 14-under par.

NICK PRICE: 2 WINS

Nick Price had two match wins. His first got here in 1994 in a playoff in opposition to Scott Simpson. He scored a 14-under par. His second victory got here in 2002. It was a decisive five-stroke victory the place he completed 13-under par.

LEE TREVINO: 2 WINS

Lee Trevino is amongst the golfers with a number of victories in the occasion. Trevino received by one stroke in 1976 and 4 strokes in 1978.

Other golfers with two wins: Julius Boros, Billy Casper, Ben Crenshaw, Bruce Lietzke, Corey Pavin, and Kenny Perry.