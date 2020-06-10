Charles Schwab Challenge preview: Who to back for PGA Tour’s return | Golf News



















The PGA Tour returns on June 11 with the Charles Schwab Challenge, reside on Sky Sports Golf.

Ahead of the PGA Tour’s resumption on the Charles Schwab Challenge, Ben Coley runs via among the doable contenders to impress at Colonial Country Club.

Three months on from the deserted Players Championship, oddsmakers can do little else however assume all will likely be because it was when the PGA Tour returns on Thursday.

Perhaps it’s going to – there isn’t a cause not to count on good golf from Rory McIlroy within the coming weeks and months, with Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas amongst these snapping at his heels. And but, two of this trio have by no means performed Colonial earlier than, the place expertise is important, and the suspicion is we may very well be in for an upset within the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Pick of the costs is, doubtless, Phil Mickelson, who has received this twice, been second as soon as, went shut to profitable in each Saudi Arabia and California earlier within the yr – and but is chalked up alongside gamers of nothing like his potential.

That’s as a result of his 50th birthday is approaching quick, and he does produce extra error-strewn performances lately. But he performed nicely in The Match, he is received titles in every of the final two years, and he is been vastly underestimated at three-figure costs.

The enforced hiatus will not change the whole lot, however it’s going to change some issues and maybe the likes of Jordan Spieth and Jason Day could have benefited from time spent with their coaches.

Day has been speaking sport just lately and has been fifth right here up to now, whereas Spieth’s report at Colonial is peerless. If – and it’s admittedly a fairly large ‘if’ – he’s in something like respectable kind, he’ll do what he has all the time executed and rating nicely round his favorite course exterior of Augusta.

There are loads of tempting choices at huge costs and small bets on Jimmy Walker and Troy Merritt are to be thought-about given beneficiant each-way phrases, with Sergio Garcia finishing the shortlist.

Like Mickelson and Spieth, Garcia is a former winner right here, and his shot-shaping potential is good for Hogan’s Alley. He’s been inside the highest 20 on his final three begins within the occasion and is now primarily based in Texas, so that is one thing of a house sport as he spies a Ryder Cup and World Rankings enhance.

