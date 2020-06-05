Charles Payne: Governors ‘chastise’ business owners but praise mass protests amid pandemic

“It’s a crazy time and this is another crazy aspect of it,” Payne stated amid the present wave of protests in New York City over George Floyd’s dying whereas in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

KAROL MARKOWICZ: REMEMBER COVID-19? BUSINESSES STILL CAN’T OPEN WHILE MASSIVE CROWDS GATHER

Payne reacted to a New York Post op-ed that urged for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio to permit companies to reopen. Markowicz blasted the federal government’s double commonplace for protesters and business owners amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Few business owners I spoke to would let me use their name or the name of their business. Several told me they’re afraid of retaliation by a government that has full control of their fate. They feel that criticizing any part of the reopen plan can have them targeted for the shutdown when they do get to open.”

Payne speculated on the underlying motive for de Blasio delaying to totally reopen the economic system. Payne stated there’s a “de facto” journey ban in New York City, and locations like Greenwich Village ought to have opened a very long time in the past.

“The only assumption I can make is that the governor and mayor didn’t want people infected from the Bronx to come into Manhattan and harm those folks. That’s the only thing I can figure,” Payne stated.

“That’s why giant swaths of town that ought to’ve been opened a very long time in the past stay closed. That’s the one logical conclusion I can come to.”