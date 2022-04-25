According to the opposition figure, their only goal is to bring the gas pipeline to Europe and earn big money.

400 people have migrated from Parukh and Khramort settlements of Artsakh, from where the Armenian side recently unilaterally withdrew its troops and because of which we handed over five positions to Azerbaijan. Avetik Chalabyan, a member of the “Consolidation” initiative, said this today at the University Park on Tsarav Aghbyur Street in Yerevan. Avetik Chalabyan compared the situation in Armenia, the process of normalization of relations with Azerbaijan and Turkey, to the fairy tale “The End of Evil”, when the “stupid cuckoo” constantly gives birth, but the fox’s appetite gradually widens.

Avetik Chalabyan reminds that when he came to power in 2018, Nikol Pashinyan did everything to spoil Armenia’s relations with Russia. According to him, Arsen Kharatyan, then adviser to Nikol Pashinyan, played a big role in that process. And during those four years, the Azerbaijani leadership, with the help of its rich and influential businessmen living in Russia, has been flattering high-ranking Russian servicemen, giving valuable gifts so that they can show loyalty when needed. We saw the result of all that during the 44-day war. Avetik Chalabyan also referred to the events that led to the 2020 war, as the current government wants to absolve itself of responsibility for the war.

Details coming soon in the video

Avetik Chalabyan also reminded that since October 4, the Russian side has constantly offered to stop the war, while Nikol Pashinyan refused, pushing forward his “We will win” thesis. By the way, he does not consider Armenia a loser in the 44-day war, as Azerbaijan has suffered three times more losses, the hostilities took place only in the territory of Artsakh and during the hostilities we lost 30% of our territories. 44 days later, only after the cessation of hostilities, the political leadership of the Republic of Armenia signed an act of capitulation, as a result of which we handed over more and more strategically important territories to the enemy.

Avetik Chalabyan considers Nikol Pashinyan a “false savior.”

Details coming soon in the video

As an alternative to the current situation, the speaker considers resisting. “If you do not want war, if you want peace, the enemy must see resistance.” He reminds that it was like that until 2018, and in 2014, in the part of Nakhichevan, the Armenian armed forces had moved about 2 kilometers forward, in the same way, it was also in the part of Noyemberyan. “People were fighting with pain because no one was telling them you were poor. It is a form of peace with the people who want to take land and water from you. ”

Avetik Chalabyan also mentions that there are people with a healthy conscience and during the last 1.5 years they have been increasing their combat effectiveness, new units are being established in Artsakh, there are private companies that invest in the military industry, despite the state, which is about 50 saves the money intended for the military-industrial sector and returns it to the budget, and the savers are rewarded.

The opposition figure also touched upon the diplomatic steps of the government, in particular, Nikol Pashinyan’s visits to Brussels and Moscow, the documents he signed, emphasizing that in Brussels Nikol Pashinyan signed a document with Aliyev, where there is no mention of Artsakh or even Nagorno Karabakh. “We have sacrificed 12,000 for Artsakh, Pashinyan. Who are you to fill the toilet with everyone’s rights?” Said Avetik Chalabyan, expressing the opinion that Charles Michel, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan are business partners. whose only goal is to bring the pipeline to Europe and earn big money. According to him, Nikol Pashinyan will distribute a part of that money to “his backpacks” and will ensure his future rule at the expense of national and state interests, continuing his policy based on lies and falsifications. Avetik Chalabyan considers Nikol Pashinyan the most dishonest leader in Armenia. The opposition figure offers three steps: to realize the lie, to fight against the lie, to unite and create a situation so that it is possible to fight against the fraud. “Either we will defeat the fraud or the fraud will defeat us.”

Nelli GRIGORYAN