Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris sorry for Virtual Monaco GP crashes

A four-car battle across the digital streets of Monte Carlo ended with a crash between Lando Norris and Arthur Leclerc at Ste Devote.

Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris confirmed that racing professionalism extends to the Esports world by apologising to rivals for collisions within the Virtual Monaco GP.

Leclerc collided with Mercedes’ Esteban Gutierrez within the closing laps, dropping out on second place behind runaway victor George Russell, whereas Norris had earlier despatched Charles’ brother Arthur into the boundaries at Ste Devote.

Motorsport’s swap to digital racing amid the coronavirus disaster has produced loads of competitiveness and leisure for drivers and followers – but in addition prompted debate about to what extent ethics of the actual observe prolong to the net one.

But Leclerc and Norris felt compelled to carry their respective palms up for their driving errors on the sim.

“I can see hate comments on Esteban. Don’t hate on him,” stated Leclerc after studying feedback on his Twitch stream towards Gutierrez.

“This is my fault guys. This is completely my fault. And I’m happy that he didn’t end up in the wall too.”

Norris, in the meantime, stated he felt unhealthy for the youthful Leclerc after misjudging his braking when making an attempt to re-pass the Ferrari into Ste Devote.

“Oh man, I feel bad! I didn’t mean to do that,” stated Norris.

Norris was angered by Simon Pagenaud earlier this month in an IndyAutomobile iRacing occasion after final 12 months’s Indy 500 victor slowed in entrance of him, inflicting a crash, whereas Formula E driver Daniel Abt was disqualified from their most-event occasion for utilizing a simulator driver in his place.