Charles Leclerc handed three-place Styrian GP penalty for impeding







Charles Leclerc will drop three places from his already-disappointing grid slot at the Styrian GP for blocking Daniil Kvyat in qualifying.

The Ferrari driver had dropped out in Q2 in 11th place but will now start 14th.

Williams’ George Russell gets control of at the pinnacle of the sixth row to further-improve the Englishman’s best-ever qualifying position in F1. Lance Stroll and Kvyat himself also gain a place at Leclerc’s expense.

After a post-race investigation, a stewards’ statement on Leclerc read: “The driver of Car 16 had been acceptably informed by the team after turn 7 that Car 26 [Kvyat] could be approaching and that he should watch out for traffic.

“Following this, he accelerated on the approach to turn 9, but eventually slowed up again after spotting still another car facing him subsequently 9 to be able to prevent having his following lap affected.

“Furthermore, the driver of Car 16 stated that it could have been impossible for him to see anything in his rear view mirrors due to the poor weather conditions.

“Video evidence and telemetry data plainly showed that the driver of Car 26 was impeded simply by Car 16 in becomes 9 plus 10.

“Although the weather conditions might have affected the visibility in the rear view mirrors and the driver had no intention of impeding another car, the Stewards determine that the driver of Car 16 must have been aware of Car 26 approaching, could have reacted differently and therefore impose the above mentioned penalty.”

More to follow…