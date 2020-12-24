President Donald Trump made an issue of pardons to a number of convicts. This took place on Wednesday. There was a common feature among the ones who were granted the pardon. All of them had a connection with the innermost circle of President Trump. They were also members of the well-off community of the nation. The convicts included Charles Kushner, Ivanka Trump’s father-in-law, Roger Stone, the Republican operative, and Paul Manafort, the former chairman of President Trump’s campaign.

All-in-all 26 convicts were granted pardon by Trump. Not only that, but the President also put a reduction to the sentences of a few other people. All of this was carried out on the second night of President Trump extending his mercy before leaving the office of the President of the US. All these acts of mercy towards the convicts like Charles Kushner are looked at as an act of him showing disrespect. This is viewed to be another of his scornful acts toward the Presidential norms.

Illegal Deeds Of Charles Kushner

Charles Kushner is among the ones to enjoy the luxury of President Trump’s mercy. He is Jared Kushner’s father. Jared is the current senior advisor to the president. Apart from this, they have familial ties with the President as well. Jared is the son-in-law of President Trump. He is married to Ivanka Trump.

Charles Kushner is a billionaire and a real estate agent. He served in prison for two years. He was arrested for tax evasion and for his retaliation against a witness for the prosecutors of the federal officials. The federal witness happens to be his own brother-in-law, William Schulder.

Kushner, in order to take revenge on his brother-in-law, arranged a sex tape of Schulder and sent it to his wife. However, the move backfired on him and got sentenced for blackmailing a federal witness as well.