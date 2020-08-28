Charles Hoskinson’s IOHK submitted a decentralized treasury proposal to the Ethereum Classic community By Cointelegraph

Charles Hoskinson’s IOHK submitted a decentralized treasury proposal to the Ethereum Classic community



Charles Hoskinson’s IOHK just recently released 2 Improvement Proposals, or ECIPs, indicated to aid the having a hard time chain recuperate after a variety of current 51% attacks. The initially presented a checkpoint system to avoid the possibility of such attacks, and the 2nd proposed a decentralized treasury– a apparently dissentious concept within the ETC community.

Following the current attacks, a heated argument took place worrying the job’s future. Hoskinson, among’s co-founders and a advocate of the ETC fork, thinks that the method forward focuses on the organization ofthe decentralized treasury The proposal recommends that the existing approach of financing has actually stopped working and it is time for a modification:

