Charles Evers, brother of Medgar Evers, dies at 97

Known to numerous as Charles, Evers was the older brother of civil liberties activist Medgar Evers, the Mississippi NAACP leader who was eliminated by a sniper in 1963.
In 1969, Charles Evers made history when he was chosen mayor of Fayette, ending up being the very first Black mayor in Mississippi.
United StatesSen Roger Wicker, a Mississippi Republican, called Evers “an absolute classic” and stated, “I doubt we will ever see another like him.”
Throughout a profession that likewise consisted of being an entrepreneur and radio host, Wicker stated, “Evers was never ever scared to challenge the accepted standards or fly in the face of political accuracy.
“As an elected official he navigated the circuitous route from Freedom Democrat to Independent to Republican, even serving as a Trump elector in 2016. He used his powerful personality and platform to change Mississippi for the better.”
Funeral plans for Evers were not understood Wednesday night.