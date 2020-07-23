Charles Evers, brother of Medgar Evers, dies at 97

Known to numerous as Charles, Evers was the older brother of civil liberties activist Medgar Evers, the Mississippi NAACP leader who was eliminated by a sniper in 1963.

In 1969, Charles Evers made history when he was chosen mayor of Fayette, ending up being the very first Black mayor in Mississippi.

“Rest In Peace, Charles Evers,” tweeted Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves “He was a civil rights leader and a true friend to me and so many Mississippians. His memory will always be cherished and honored.”